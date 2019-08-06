Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Driven by healthy traction in the wireless business, Verizon reported healthy second-quarter 2019 results. The telecom giant has embarked on a new operating structure with Verizon 2.0 that aims to align the business model with evolving customer needs. Focus on online content delivery, mobile video and online advertising will likely drive future growth. Furthermore, the company has upped the ante against its rivals by launching 5G Ultra Wideband network in select locations of the country and remains well poised to benefit from the 5G boom. However, it continues to struggle in a competitive U.S. wireless market. The company's wireline division is struggling with losses in access lines due to competitive pressure from VoIP service providers. Verizon is spending heavily on promotion and lucrative discounts to woo customers, which contracts margins.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

VZ opened at $55.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $228.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

