Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to “Hold”

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.42. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. AeroVironment had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $750,974.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $471,410.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,849.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,156 shares of company stock worth $4,604,687. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 274,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 151,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 181,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,371 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

