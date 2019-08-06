Zacks Investment Research Lowers Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

GVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.18. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

