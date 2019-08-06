Zacks Investment Research Lowers DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) to Hold

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company of DNB Financial Corporation that offers various commercial banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. The Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a range of services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses, including accepting time, demand, and savings deposits and making secured and unsecured commercial, real estate and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of DNBF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,177. The company has a market cap of $188.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69. DNB Financial has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DNB Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DNB Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNB Financial by 29.6% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

