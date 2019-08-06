Zacks: Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Given $10.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CHEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 112,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,210. The company has a market cap of $3.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15. Check Cap has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.50.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

