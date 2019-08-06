Zacks: Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $16.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chaparral Energy an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Chaparral Energy news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc purchased 554,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $3,170,716.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,078,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,697 in the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 260,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,894 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,463,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 261,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chaparral Energy by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHAP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 3.72. Chaparral Energy has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chaparral Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

