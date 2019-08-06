Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.72. Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.03 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.24.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.72. Trade Desk has a one year low of $88.63 and a one year high of $279.71.

In other Trade Desk news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $2,020,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $512,288.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,373 shares of company stock worth $33,696,085. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

