Zacks: Brokerages Expect Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Announce -$0.80 EPS

Analysts expect Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Erytech Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Erytech Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Erytech Pharma.

Get Erytech Pharma alerts:

ERYP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:ERYP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. Erytech Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erytech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erytech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.