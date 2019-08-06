Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. FLIR Systems posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLIR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $526,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,740.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $210,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,784,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,543,000 after buying an additional 166,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.76. 51,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

