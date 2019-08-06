Zacks: Analysts Expect Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $6,349,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 198,846 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 444,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,927. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

