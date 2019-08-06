Zacks: Analysts Expect Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aqua America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Aqua America reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua America.

A number of analysts have commented on WTR shares. Macquarie set a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of WTR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.01. 84,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,337. Aqua America has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Aqua America’s payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 19.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 25,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 287,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

