Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will post sales of $416.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.24 million. US Concrete posted sales of $404.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). US Concrete had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $333.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut US Concrete from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ:USCR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,798. US Concrete has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other news, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $211,084.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Jolas sold 5,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $234,812.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,753.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,348 shares of company stock worth $575,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of US Concrete by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of US Concrete by 55,716.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

