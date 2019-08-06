Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.18. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 216,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332,994. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 177,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,641.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,904,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 777,542 shares of company stock worth $15,212,641. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 606.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

