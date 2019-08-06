Zacks: AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AEterna Zentaris an industry rank of 69 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEZS shares. ValuEngine cut AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut AEterna Zentaris from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris by 271.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 122,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in AEterna Zentaris in the first quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEZS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 151,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,163. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.26. AEterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 328.95% and a negative net margin of 666.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AEterna Zentaris will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About AEterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

