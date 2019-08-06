YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,626. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $343.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.