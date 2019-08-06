Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 27000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and a PE ratio of -110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Yangaroo (CVE:YOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yangaroo Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

