Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.16. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 34,580,500 shares.

Several analysts have commented on AUY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.