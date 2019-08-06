XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $68.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.39.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $63,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 574,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 239,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

