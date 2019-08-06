XEL (XEL) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One XEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, XEL has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. XEL has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1,150.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00026897 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003653 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.