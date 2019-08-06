Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,030. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.95.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

