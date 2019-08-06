Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of WMGI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 15,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.22. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $81,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $141,582.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $389,339 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 839,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 598,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 209,494 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Wright Medical Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,500,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,197,000 after buying an additional 886,324 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

