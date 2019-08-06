World Asset Management Inc Sells 317 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,021.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.64. 1,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.73. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

