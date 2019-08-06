World Asset Management Inc Sells 293 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth $25,658,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 267,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 181,851 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 180,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.36. 16,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

