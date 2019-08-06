World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,400 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth $99,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 240,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,780,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($2.03). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

