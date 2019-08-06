World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in National Instruments by 8.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in National Instruments by 13.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in National Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in National Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NATI shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other news, insider Scott Arthur Rust sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $123,743.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,139.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,428,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,027 shares of company stock worth $916,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. 50,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,633. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.93. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

