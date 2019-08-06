World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 1,110.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ICU Medical by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.53. 3,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,697. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.81. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $210.94 and a 1 year high of $321.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.17.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $330.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,348 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,151.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,955.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcgrody sold 7,344 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.68, for a total value of $1,701,457.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,931 shares of company stock worth $9,228,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

