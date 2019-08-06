World Asset Management Inc Invests $247,000 in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $19,200,000. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 494.5% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 94,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 78,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 86.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 420.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $1,377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,006.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $26,444.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,657 shares of company stock worth $48,406,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.23. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.