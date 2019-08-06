Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.17)-(0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $72.0-72.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.14 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.31–0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WK. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Workiva to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of WK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 367,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 0.96. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,067,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,208.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Matthew M. Rizai sold 66,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $3,529,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,355 over the last 90 days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

