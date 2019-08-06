Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.31–0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.43 million.Workiva also updated its FY19 guidance to $(0.31)-(0.27) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Workiva to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. 367,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,484. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37. Workiva has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at $19,147,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew M. Rizai sold 66,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,529,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

