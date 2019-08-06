Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.15.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. 33,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,842. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,386,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $40,369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.7% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 832,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

