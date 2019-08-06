Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

Several analysts have commented on WIT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura lowered shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 52.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 31.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 75,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 105.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 120,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61,632 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 31.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 254,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,282. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. Wipro has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

