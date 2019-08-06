Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Wingstop from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 2,823 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $220,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,009 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,562,702.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,678 shares of company stock worth $2,374,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 145,216 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,389,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 6,771.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 70,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 69,948 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 43.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 210,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 63,554 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $94.35. 333,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.84. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $99.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.53 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

