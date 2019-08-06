Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,290 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 440.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. 78,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 8.51%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.79.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $188,941,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

