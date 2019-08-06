Whittier Trust Co. Invests $97,000 in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 17.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $111,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,176.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,378 shares of company stock worth $10,264,022 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.06. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

