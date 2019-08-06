Whittier Trust Co. Has $33.44 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,651,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $61.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

