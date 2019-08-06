Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,564.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,006.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.25. 19,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $120.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

