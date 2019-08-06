Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 580,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,755,000 after acquiring an additional 311,457 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth about $254,594,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Ball by 6.4% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,907,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,252,000 after acquiring an additional 174,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ball by 24.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,086,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 405,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $76.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $182,684.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,271 shares in the company, valued at $27,826,549.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $330,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,503 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.76.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

