Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.71.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $382.78. 33,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.72. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $272.91 and a fifty-two week high of $417.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.