Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 60.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. 1,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,960. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.14. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

