Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 11.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

RIO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,619. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

