Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in AFLAC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 48,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in AFLAC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in AFLAC by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 83,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 5.0% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.96.

In other AFLAC news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $294,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,950.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,480 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,590. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

