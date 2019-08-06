Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 51,812 Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,743,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,295,000 after buying an additional 1,595,179 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2,789.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,142,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,312 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 6,787.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 919,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 905,830 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,739,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,746,000 after purchasing an additional 441,740 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 247,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,980. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 35,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,862.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.