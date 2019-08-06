Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. 396,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,483,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at $34,120,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $7,621,300. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.