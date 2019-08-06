Westwood Management Corp IL Takes $229,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NYSE KO traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,217,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,342. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.