Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 64,800 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christian Bruch bought 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.21 per share, for a total transaction of $264,155.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,503. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $206.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

