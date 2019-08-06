Westwood Management Corp IL Buys Shares of 47,500 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,000. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.12% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.86, for a total value of $317,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,532.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $882,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,101,345. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $243.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,483. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $252.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.