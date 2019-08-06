Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 501 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Deere & Company from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.61.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $151.63. The stock had a trading volume of 84,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,032. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.18. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

