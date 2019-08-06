Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $148,000 in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 437.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 78.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TM traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,858. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $111.12 and a 52-week high of $133.16. The company has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($1.02). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

