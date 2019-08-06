Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $114,000 in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E (BMV:TLH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E during the 1st quarter worth about $7,139,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,941,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 921,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period.

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.81. ISHARES TR/10-20 YR TREAS BD E has a 52 week low of $2,398.00 and a 52 week high of $2,630.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33.

