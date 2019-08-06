Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $107,000 in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $95,893,000 after purchasing an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after buying an additional 801,529 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 40,055.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 123,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

In other eBay news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 48,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $2,016,813.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 149,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $6,205,368.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,925,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,098 shares of company stock valued at $10,603,043. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. 4,539,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

